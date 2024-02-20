Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $511.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

