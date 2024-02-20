Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

