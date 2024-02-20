Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

