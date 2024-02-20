Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.