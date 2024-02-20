Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

