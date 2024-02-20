iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) vs. Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A Skillsoft -28.32% -25.26% -7.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Skillsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.15 -$200.88 million N/A N/A Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.18 -$724.96 million ($19.45) -0.64

Risk & Volatility

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft.

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Skillsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillsoft 0 0 3 0 3.00

Skillsoft has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 262.67%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skillsoft beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities. It also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing campaigns. In addition, the company offers enterprise solutions that help clients collect information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. It sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

