Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Illinois Tool Works worth $272,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.