Impinj (PI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI):

2/9/2024 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Impinj Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,661,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,565 shares of company stock worth $5,660,518. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $217,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 153.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

