Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

IBTX opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

