Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

