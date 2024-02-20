Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3 %

Insulet stock opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,742,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 649,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,995,000 after buying an additional 461,383 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

