Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 323.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

