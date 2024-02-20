Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 323.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
