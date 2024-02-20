Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $781.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.00 and a beta of 1.94. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.