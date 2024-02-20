International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $41.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

