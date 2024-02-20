International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of International Paper worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

