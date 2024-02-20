International Paper to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

