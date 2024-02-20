InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading 2% Higher

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 499,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

