InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading 2% Higher

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVAGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 499,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.