Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWC opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

