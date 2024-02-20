Invesco Ltd. Acquires 128,273 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.25% of Align Technology worth $293,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Align Technology stock opened at $308.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.