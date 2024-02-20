Invesco Ltd. Acquires 129,803 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of ANSYS worth $260,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.15 and its 200 day moving average is $310.40.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

