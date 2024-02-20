Invesco Ltd. Acquires 168,773 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,773 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Paychex worth $251,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

