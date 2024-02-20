Invesco Ltd. Acquires 261,664 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.34% of Evergy worth $272,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Evergy stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

