Invesco Ltd. Acquires 71,751 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Simon Property Group worth $260,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $150.66.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

