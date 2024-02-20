Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,470 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.42% of Curtiss-Wright worth $255,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $238.73.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

