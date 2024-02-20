Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.96% of Encompass Health worth $266,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.