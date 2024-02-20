Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.49% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $286,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

