Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.59% of Teradyne worth $243,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

TER opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

