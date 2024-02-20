Invesco Ltd. Buys 167,091 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Moody’s worth $261,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $370.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.28%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

