Invesco Ltd. Buys 273,439 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of CoStar Group worth $283,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

