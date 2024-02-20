Invesco Ltd. Buys 428,537 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Newmont worth $289,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.