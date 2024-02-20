Invesco Ltd. Buys 475,464 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Arch Capital Group worth $269,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

