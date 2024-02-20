Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of BeiGene worth $267,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BeiGene by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

