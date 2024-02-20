Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,726,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of U.S. Bancorp worth $288,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

