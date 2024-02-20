Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Zoetis worth $279,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

