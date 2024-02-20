Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.68% of Jabil worth $272,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $142.99.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

