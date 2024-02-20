Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Church & Dwight worth $258,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

