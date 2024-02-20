Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 255.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Blackstone worth $289,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $190,920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

View Our Latest Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.