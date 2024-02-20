Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.98% of TechnipFMC worth $263,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 63.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,687 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

