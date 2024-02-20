Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.59% of Builders FirstSource worth $243,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

