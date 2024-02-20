Invesco Ltd. Has $284.13 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.80% of Baker Hughes worth $284,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

