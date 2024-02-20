Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.56% of Whirlpool worth $261,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.