Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $252,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.