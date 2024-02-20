Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $246,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

BK stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.