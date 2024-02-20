Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,981,930 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Sempra worth $256,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Down 0.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.