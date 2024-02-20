Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Conagra Brands worth $265,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

