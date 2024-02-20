Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.00% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $287,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 15.4 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $505.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.47. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.90 and a 52 week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.