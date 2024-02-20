Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Regency Centers worth $288,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

