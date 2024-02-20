Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,132,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 17.45% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $256,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

