Invesco Ltd. Sells 120,854 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Loews worth $246,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

