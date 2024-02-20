Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,713 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of MSCI worth $247,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,788,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.00. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

